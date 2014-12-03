HONG KONG Dec 3 China's Shanghai Electric Power
said on Wednesday it was in preliminary contact with
top German utility E.ON over the possible purchase of
its Italian assets.
E.ON, whose market value has plunged by nearly three
quarters since 2008 on the back of a sluggish European economy,
is in the middle of a massive restructuring that will see it
splitting its business in two to focus on renewable energies.
(Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom and Kazunori Takada, Additional
reporting by Stephen Jewkes in MILAN and Maria Sheahan in
FRANKFURT; Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Stephen Coates)