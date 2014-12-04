SHANGHAI Dec 5 Shanghai Electric Power
said late on Thursday it was in preliminary contact
with E.ON over the possible purchase of the German
utility's Italian coal assets, which the Chinese firm said were
worth 150 million euros ($186 million).
Shanghai Electric said on Wednesday it was in contact with
E.ON over its Italian assets, but did not give details.
It said in a statement on Thursday that formal negotiations
had not been launched and the talks had not reached the due
dilligence stage. E.ON is in the middle of a restructuring that
will see it split its business in two to focus on renewable
energy.
(1 US dollar = 0.8077 euro)
