* Italy's Erg seen as front-runner for hydro plant -sources
* Plant seen worth at least 1 bln eur -sources
* E.ON also planning to divest solar, wind assets -sources
(Adds details on sales process from sources)
By Stephen Jewkes, Christoph Steitz and Giancarlo Navach
MILAN/FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German utility E.ON
aims to sell its most valuable asset in Italy, a 531
megawatt (MW) hydro-power plant valued at at least 1 billion
euros ($1.13 billion), in the first half of this year, several
people familiar with the deal said.
Italian renewable energy group Erg is seen as the
front runner to buy the asset, the sources said.
E.ON and Erg declined to comment.
"It doesn't make sense for E.ON to hold on to an isolated
plant in a country it no longer sees as core," one of the people
familiar with E.ON's thinking said.
Earlier this month, the company struck a deal to sell its
entire portfolio of Italian gas- and coal-fired plants to Czech
energy firm EPH for an undisclosed sum. In November, it sold its
Spanish business to Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie
.
E.ON, which finds itself in a major restructuring after
announcing it would split in two in 2016 to focus on renewables
and power grids, is currently trying to offload the remaining
parts of its Italian unit in a bid to raise much-needed cash.
Smaller assets E.ON is seeking to offload include the
company's Italian client business with access to about 860,000
customers, as well as 374 MW worth of wind and solar capacity.
Infrastructure fund F2i is bidding for E.ON's renewable
assets, the sources said, adding it was not clear whether they
had teamed up with Italian energy group Edison, which is
majority-owned by France's EDF.
F2i and Edison have a renewable joint venture called Edens.
Edison previously made a non-binding bid for all of E.ON
Italia's assets but after the deal with EPH it is not clear
whether it is still in the race.
Italian utility Estra Energie and wholesale gas trader
Italtrading are jointly bidding for E.ON's client portfolio and
have reached the due diligence phase, the sources said.
Hera, Italy's No. 2 regional utility, confirmed it
submitted a bid for the customer base, but one of the sources
said the Estra bid was more advanced.
Edison and F2i declined to comment, while Estra and
Italtrading were not immediately available for a comment.
($1 = 0.8852 euros)
(Editing by Jonathan Gould and Vincent Baby)