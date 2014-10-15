MILAN Oct 15 France's GDF Suez will
not be making a binding offer for the assets German utility E.ON
is planning to sell in Italy, a source close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
The French energy giant, Italy's No. 3 player in terms of
natural gas sales, had expressed an interest in E.ON's
hydroelectric, solar and wind plants in Italy as well as its gas
client portfolio, sources previously told Reuters.
"It has decided to withdraw from the race because it has
other priorities at the moment," the source said.
GDF could not immediately be reached for a comment.
With more than 30 billion euros ($38 billion) in net debt
and its traditional generation business under pressure from
renewable energy, E.ON is mulling the sale of its country
operations in Italy and Spain.
Binding offers for Italian assets are expected at the
beginning of November.
Italy's biggest utility Enel is said to be
interested in the German giant's Italian client portfolio as are
some other regional utilities such as A2A, people
familiar with the matter have said.
Sources said last month Edison, the Italian power company
controlled by France's EDF, was set to enter private
talks with E.ON to buy all of the German group's Italian assets.
A banking source last week said Edison was considering
putting the E.ON assets into a vehicle and listing it.
Edison could not be reached for a comment.
But another source familiar with the matter said E.ON was
now more interested in selling the assets in lots rather than as
a single block.
E.ON, which has some 6,000 megawatts of installed power
capacity in Italy, has around 900,000 gas and electricity
clients and a stake in an offshore liquefied natural gas
terminal in central Italy.
(1 US dollar = 0.7820 euro)
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Luca Trogni and Mark Potter)