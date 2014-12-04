(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
* Spin-off increases chances of takeovers -sources
* E.ON transfers risky plant assets into spin-off
* Investors keen on remaining regulated grid assets
By Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 4 E.ON's move to spin off
its power plants, aimed at ridding it of billions of euros in
losses, could turn Germany's top utility into a takeover target
for deep-pocketed infrastructure investors keen on the steady
returns of its power and gas grids.
The spin-off marks a fundamental shift in how utilities
brace themselves for the future as they move away from
struggling power plants and towards renewables and energy
efficiency in a bid to boost declining profits.
The new E.ON, dubbed "clean and green" by analysts at UBS,
will be smaller and its business based on fast-growing
renewables. But it's the company's regulated gas and power
distribution assets that are certain to grab investors'
attention, several banking and industry sources told Reuters.
Keen on regulated energy assets' predictable cash streams,
infrastructure investors such as Macquarie, First State
Investments and Borealis have been snapping up power
and gas grids across Europe for the past four years.
Spinning off power plants will free E.ON from a burden that
may have scared off potential buyers in the past, the sources
said, adding European utilities were less likely to show
interest as they struggle with billions of euros in debt.
"Although we haven't seen an asset this large so far, it's
certainly not too big to be acquired," one source at a major
infrastructure investor said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"There is super-abundance of capital," he added, pointing to
billions of euros in cash pension funds and infrastructure funds
are desperate to invest in times of record-low interest rates.
Following the spin-off in 2016, nearly two thirds of E.ON's
profits will come from distribution assets - grids whose returns
are set by regulators and usually move within the mid to high
single-digit percentage range.
Roughly a quarter will come from end-customer services and
the rest from solar and wind power, the fastest-growing sector
within the energy industry.
"The bottom line is that pension funds could certainly live
with this kind of earnings profile," said Torsten Graf, fund
manager at Frankfurt-based MainFirst and a holder of 61,000 E.ON
shares.
Macquarie declined to comment. First State and Borealis were
not immediately available for comment.
E.ON OR E.OFF?
With a market capitalisation of close to 30 billion euros
($36.9 billion) and about the same amount in net debt, E.ON -
formed by the merger of industrial giants VEBA and VIAG in 2000
- was so far considered by analysts as too vast.
Europe's fourth-largest utility by market value and the
world's biggest by sales, E.ON owns numerous activities that
include thousands of megawatts of coal, gas and nuclear plants,
country units in Russia, Brazil and Turkey as well as solar and
wind capacity.
With the spin-off, that will change.
"By taking this radical step, E.ON anticipated what a
potential activist shareholder would have asked for in return
for making an offer," said a banker close to E.ON, declining to
be named.
Macquarie estimates that under the new set-up E.ON will have
an equity value of 19.6 billion euros and net debt of about 18.6
billion, with an enterprise value to forecast core earnings
(EV/EBITDA) ratio of 8.4, a premium to E.ON's current 7.8 as
well as to the 6.9 of its biggest European peers.
The company will own 4.4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable
capacity, equal to about four nuclear plants, control more than
1 million kilometres in distribution grids in Europe and have 33
million customers.
Core earnings of the future E.ON group are expected to grow
by nearly a fifth to 5.5 billion euros by 2020, according to
Deutsche Bank estimates.
In contrast, the unit to be spun off is seen trading at a
much lower 5.6 times EV/EBITDA, mainly due to concerns over the
quality of its assets, most notably 51 GW of conventional
generation capacity, that have earned it the label of a "bad
utility".
Power plants have been badly hit by a 60-percent plunge in
wholesale prices since 2008, a result of overcapacity
and a massive increase in renewable capacity across Europe.
Bankers estimate that even though the unit to be spun off
will be initially debt-free, it will have a much harder time
attracting investors, mainly due to the 14.5 billion euros in
provisions it will have to shoulder for nuclear decommissioning.
"It's like having two children, one is really smart, one is
dumb and sending the stupid kid to (play in) the street," one of
the bankers said.
($1 = 0.8109 euro)
(Additional reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris and Vera
Eckert in Frankfurt; editing by Susan Thomas)