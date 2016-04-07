LONDON, April 7 London-listed oil producer Premier Oil will hold a general meeting on April 25 at which its shareholders will vote on the company's $120 million takeover of E.ON UK's North Sea oil and gas assets, it said on Thursday.

The deal, first announced on Jan. 13, initially resulted in a near three-week suspension of Premier Oil's shares in London when the transaction was classified as a reverse takeover.

Trading resumed on Feb. 1, more than doubling Premier Oil's share price, after a drop in the final price tag.

Marked as a class 1 transaction, the deal requires the consent of Premier Oil's shareholder.

Premier Oil said on Thursday its banks and U.S. noteholders had provided all necessary consents and waivers for the transaction to proceed.

It also said Britain's energy minister confirmed the deal would not result in the revocation of any oil licences or require a change in control. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)