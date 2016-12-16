* Marc Spieker to replace Michael Sen as CFO
* To join board on Jan. 1, become CFO on April 1
* Spieker has been with E.ON for almost 15 yrs
FRANKFURT, Dec 16 German utility E.ON
named Marc Spieker as its new finance chief to replace Michael
Sen, who is leaving the company to return to engineering group
Siemens.
Spieker, 41, will join E.ON's management board on Jan. 1 and
will become chief financial officer on April 1, E.ON said in a
statement on Friday.
Spieker has been with E.ON for almost 15 years, having held
positions in Sweden and Spain before taking over investor
relations in 2012.
Most recently, he oversaw the spin-off of Uniper,
the conventional power plant and energy trading business, so
E.ON can focus on more promising renewables, networks and retail
operations.
Germany's big centralised power producers have been hammered
by the rise of renewable energy, plunging wholesale prices and
the government's plan to abandon nuclear power by 2022.
E.ON posted its third record loss in as many years in the
first nine months of 2016, battered by a fresh round of
writedowns on Uniper.
Outgoing CFO Sen, 48, leaves E.ON after fewer than two
years, returning to his previous employer Siemens to head up the
engineering group's healthcare business.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Vera Eckert; Editing by Tina
Bellon and Mark Potter)