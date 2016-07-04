(Adds background, share prices)

FRANKFURT, July 4 A German court decided against awarding damages to the country's largest utility E.ON in a case where E.ON had sought 382 million euros ($425.43 million) in compensation for an enforced, temporary shutdown of its nuclear plants in 2011.

The verdict is a blow to E.ON and other nuclear operators in their legal efforts against Germany's decision to shut down the country's oldest reactors for a three-month period in the spring of 2011, following Japan's nuclear crisis in March 2011.

Martin Schulz, lead judge at the Hanover regional court, said on Monday that the company had failed to seek immediate legal action against the initial decision.

The same court already said in a preliminary statement in April it was inclined to adopt this line of reasoning.

E.ON has said that at the time, taking immediate legal action would have taken longer than the assumed length of the moratorium.

The moratorium was followed by legislation in the summer of 2011 to leave the reactors in the three-month shutdown off-grid for good, and to phase out the remaining nuclear capacity faster than previously scheduled.

This removed a major income source for the four nuclear utilities -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall .

E.ON shares were up 2.7 percent on stronger fuel markets, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in the Dax index.

($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Reporting by Elke Ahlswede,; Writing by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Tina Bellon and Louise Heavens)