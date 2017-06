LONDON, March 7 E.ON UK will raise its standard variable dual-fuel prices by 8.8 percent from April 26, the British arm of German utility E.ON said on Tuesday.

E.ON said the rise in gas and electricity prices was needed due to the escalating costs of government schemes to support renewable electricity generation and to help customers use less energy. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)