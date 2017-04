LONDON Jan 13 UK-listed mid-sized oil producer Premier Oil is buying German utility E.ON's oil and gas assets in the UK part of the North Sea, three banking and industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources did not disclose the exact size of the transaction but said it was in the area of up to 150 million euros. (Reporting by Freya Berry, Ron Bousso, Christoph Steitz, Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)