FRANKFURT Nov 11 German utility E.ON has sold ahead all of its 2016 and 2017 power production in central Europe at above-market prices, it said on Wednesday.

Prices achieved for 2016 volumes were 39 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while those for 2017 were 33 euros/MWh, after 2015 volumes were sold at 49 euros/MWh, it showed in slides prepared for an analysts' call.

European generators continuously hedge their future production to lock in fuels prices and limit the impact of spot price swings on their short-term earnings.

Traders track hedging ratios and prices to assess the size of future volumes already tied up with counterparties such as traders, banks and consumers, and the value of forward production.

E.ON released the information along with its group results for the first three quarters of 2015.

By comparison, Sweden's Vattenfall, whose German arm is also among the leading producers in Europe, said two weeks ago it had sold its 2015 production on the continent at 44 euros/MWh, 93 percent of 2016 output at 39 euros/MWh and 74 percent of 2017 output at 36 euros/MWh.

Thomson Reuters data indicated the price of German Calendar year 2016 baseload power in the wholesale market at 29.05 euros and 2017 at 27.90 euros.

Core earnings (EBITDA) at E.ON's Global Commodities (EGC) unit, a barometer of health for European energy wholesale markets, fell 42 percent to 259 million euros in January-September.

E.ON group EBITDA fell 18 percent to 5.36 billion euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)