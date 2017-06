FRANKFURT May 9 E.ON is working on several asset disposals and is not solely relying on the sale of its 16.7 percent stake in nuclear enrichment firm Urenco, which it has been trying to sell for years, Chief Financial Officer Marc Spieker told analysts.

Industry sources have put Urenco's value at up to 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion), giving E.ON's stake a value of as much as 1.67 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)