FRANKFURT Aug 10 German utility E.ON
has no plans to exit its business in Turkey at the moment, its
chief executive told reporters on Wednesday, but added he was
concerned about current developments in the country.
"I hope that Turkey will remain a reliable partner for
Europe. The stability of this emerging country is an important
prerequisite for our long-term involvement there," Johannes
Teyssen said, referring to a failed coup last month.
E.ON holds 50 percent of Turkish energy group Enerjisa, a
joint venture with conglomerate Sabanci, which
employs about 9,000 in staff and has about 9 million customers
in the country.
