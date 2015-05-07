ESSEN, Germany May 7 E.ON expects the sale of uranium enrichment company Urenco to take place next year rather than in 2015, Chief Financial Officer Klaus Schaefer told analysts during a conference call.

E.ON and peer RWE jointly hold one third of Urenco's shares, with the Dutch and British governments each owning a third, too.

Schaefer also said there had been "some political progress" on the sales process, without being more specific. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)