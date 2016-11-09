FRANKFURT Nov 9 German energy group E.ON will keep expanding its renewable business in the Unites States, its chief financial officer told journalists, adding it was too early to assess the impact Donald Trump's election win would have.

"It is an attractive market," Michael Sen said on Wednesday, adding the company had assets worth 4 billion euros ($4.42 billion) there, mostly wind parks.

