FRANKFURT May 19 Hedge fund Knight Vinke has
called for more asset sales at Germany's largest utility E.ON
in a letter to the fund's own investors.
E.ON, like local rivals RWE and EnBW,
has been hammered by the rise of renewable energy, plunging
wholesale electricity prices and Germany's plans to abandon
nuclear power by 2022.
It has responded by seeking to spin off its gas and
coal-fired plants as well as energy trading activities into
Uniper, to focus on growing renewables, networks and services
instead.
In a letter to his investors, Knight Vinke founder and chief
executive Eric Knight said E.ON should also spin off its
regional electricity and natural gas grids.
"We have actively engaged with E.ON's board and management
to persuade it that it should separate its regulated network
business ... from its power generation and supply businesses,
which carry commodity risk," Knight wrote in the letter.
"Our thesis in the utility sector is built on the idea that
regulated infrastructure assets (such as gas pipelines or
electricity grids) have no business being part of energy
conglomerates such as E.ON (or ENI in which we had an investment
until 2013)."
E.ON declined to comment.
Knight Vinke holds less then 3 percent of E.ON.
