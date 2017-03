MADRID/FRANKFURT, April 4 Germany's biggest utility E.ON has hired Citi to advise it on the sale of its Spanish assets, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A spokesman for E.ON said the company was "continuously reviewing the strategic options" for its portfolio, but declined to comment on Spain.

Citi also declined to comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)