LONDON Jan 13 German utility E.ON is reducing standard gas prices by 3.5 percent, equivalent to 24 pounds ($36) off an average annual household gas bill, it said on Tuesday.

"Given the possibility of a price freeze we are undoubtedly taking a risk today but we always put our customers first," said Tony Cocker, chief executive of E.ON UK. ($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)