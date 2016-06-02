* J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit lend it 5 bln euros
* E.ON shareholders to vote on spin-off in a week's time
* No indication of major opposition
By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff
FRANKFURT, June 2 German utility E.ON's
Uniper unit said on Thursday it has secured a 5
billion-euro ($5.6 billion) financing line from three big banks,
a move it says shows market confidence in its future after its
planned spin-off later this year.
E.ON shareholders will vote next Wednesday on the spin-off
of the legacy power-plant and energy-trading operations as
Uniper, while Germany's biggest utility will keep renewables and
other newer business areas as its future core business.
The move is likely to be approved but the work of delivering
a convincing long-term strategy to investors is just beginning.
For example, E.ON had wanted to move its atomic reactor
business along with billions of euros in liabilities for
cleaning up nuclear waste to Uniper, but was forced by the
government to leave them with the business areas it is keeping.
"That is clearly a birth defect," said Thomas Hechtfischer
of shareholder rights group DSW. He added that DSW would,
however, vote in favour of the spin-off.
A Uniper spokesman said the financing announced on Thursday
was evidence of growing confidence in the split - a process it
launched in late 2014 to help E.ON focus on new business areas
like renewables, end customer solutions, and regulated networks.
"We are pleased that we managed to get this financing sorted
out so early," the spokesman said. "The capital market
understands our business model and begins to trust us."
German utilities are in existential crisis, with energy
prices at multi-year lows and conventional plants being squeezed
out of the market by renewables amid slack demand and small
retail energy margins.
Growth, even in renewables, has just been capped in new
reform plans hammered out this week by the Berlin government,
while nuclear liabilities will cost E.ON and its three fellow
utilities 23.3 billion euros, under a separate government
decision this week.
Although the liabilities were less than investors had
feared, the timing and size could necessitate delays to E.ON
investments, further cost cuts, or even a capital increase, top
managers warned, causing share sell-offs.
Meantime, networks earnings will be cut in future years in
the low interest environment, and analysts criticise low
earnings transparency.
For Uniper's part, promised cost cuts, planned asset sales
by 2018 and a dividend in 2016 may not sweeten the fact that
coal and power prices are still at multi-year
lows.
Still, investors hope the spin-off will at least increase
visibility on earnings.
"The split will bring more transparency," said Thomas Deser,
a senior manager at Union Investment fund, which is among the
top twenty investors in E.ON.
"Depending on the focus of each of the two companies, they
will be able to attract the attention of different
shareholders."

