FRANKFURT May 30 German energy group E.ON has hired Goldman Sachs to explore options for a sale of the group's remaining stake in Uniper, the power plant and trading business it spun off last year, two people familiar with the matter said.

Following the listing of Uniper in September, E.ON kept a 46.65 percent stake - currently valued at about 2.83 billion euros ($3.16 billion) - and has said it aims to sell the rest soon but not before 2018 due to potentially negative tax effects.

A sale could happen in several ways, including an outright sale to a third party or placements on the market, the people said, adding it was less likely that peers would want to acquire the stake due to Uniper's eclectic business structure.

E.ON and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)