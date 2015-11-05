FRANKFURT Nov 5 Canadian energy group Enbridge has taken a 24.9 percent stake in E.ON's 1.9 billion euro ($2.07 billion) offshore wind project Rampion, E.ON said on Thursday.

At 50.1 percent, E.ON will remain the controlling shareholder of the 400 megawatt project, with the remaining stake being held by the UK Green Investment Bank.

