Nov 14 British electronic component maker e2v technologies posted a nearly one-third rise in its first-half adjusted pretax profit, boosted by cost savings and a strong performance at its semiconductor unit.

E2v, which makes devices for defense electronic countermeasures, radiotherapy cancer treatment and radar systems, said trading for the rest of the financial year would be at a similar rate as in the first half.

The outlook for the year remains unchanged, said the company, which has made progress on its international expansion plans in Asia and the United States.

In July, the company reported unsolicited approaches made by a business allegedly operating out of New York, called Easton Consultancy, to UK's financial regulator as it suspected them to be a scam.

E2v raised interim dividend by 8 percent to 1.3 pence. The company last month had forecast signs of softening demand.

April-September pretax profit rose to 18.4 million pounds, from 13.9 million pounds a year ago. Sales rose 9 percent to 115.2 million pounds.

The company's semiconductor division reported a 23 percent rise in sales.

E2v shares, which have shed 21 percent in value in the last six months, rose 2.2 percent to 104.75 pence at 0807 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)