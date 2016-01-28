UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Jan 28 Kenya's East African Breweries raised its interim dividend by a third to 2.00 shillings ($0.0196) per share after profit surged in the first half which ended in December, it said on Thursday. ($1 = 102.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.