* Tanzania, regulation and Serengeti drag profit

* Spirits do well in Kenya, Uganda turns around

* Pretax profit in yr ended June down 3% at 12.25 bln shillings (Adds details, analysts, shares)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Aug 26 East African Breweries , the region's most valuable company, posted a 3 percent fall in annual pretax profit, with a rebound in Uganda beer sales offset by the costs of integrating an acquisition in Tanzania.

EABL, controlled by Diageo , the world's largest drinks group, bought 51 percent of Serengeti Breweries, the second-largest brewer in Tanzania, last October.

"When you acquire a business in the first year, you expect to spend some significant amount to be able to upgrade the capacity and capability of the business," said Peter Ndegwa, EABL's finance director.

The company ended a partnership with Diageo rival SABMiller to go it alone in Tanzania, a market that is largely untapped and enjoying strong economic growth.

During the eight months of the year under review in which EABL controlled Serengeti, the firm spent 300 million shillings ($3.2 million), mainly to upgrade the Moshi plant.

A further 200 million shillings was incurred in interest costs on loans from banks, sending profit before tax down to 12.25 billion shillings from 12.57 billion a year earlier.

Net revenues increased 16 percent to 44.89 billion shillings on the back of volume growth, and the company maintained its total dividend at 8.75 shillings per share.

Renaissance Capital had forecast a 19 percent rise in revenues. It has a "hold" rating on EABL shares, with a target price of 196 shillings per share.

The shares rose more than 1 percent to 172 shillings after the results, before paring some gains mid-session.

"EABL has fallen just under 15 percent this year, and today's rise indicates that these results have beaten expectations," said independent analyst Aly Khan Satchu.

While Kenyan beer sales suffered, EABL posted a jump in spirit sales and saw a jump in demand in the Uganda beer market.

EABL, which sells beers such as Guinness and Tusker and Johnnie Walker whisky, attributed the turnaround in Uganda to access to raw materials in the country as well as investments in a new packaging line and brewery.

Uganda's contribution to profit grew 70 percent during the year, Ndegwa said. During the second half, sales of spirits fell due to a new law there banning use of sachets, but higher sales of beer more than made up for the fall.

"The Kenyan economy in 2011 has been like a pincer with respect to consumer spending. High food and fuel prices have taken a very big bite out of the consumer," Satchu said.

Analysts expressed concerns that the firm's complex manoeuvre in Tanzania, which includes offering its 20 percent stake in Tanzania Breweries Limited to the public and buying back SABMiller's stake in Kenya Breweries Limited, an EABL subsidiary, could lead to earnings volatility.

"Because they have already spent quite a bit of cash on buying Serengeti, they might be able to borrow, but I think more likely they are going to come to shareholders to do a rights issue to finance the KBL Stake. SBL is going to take time before it starts contributing meaningfully to the bottom line," said Eric Musau, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. ($1 = 92.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Additional reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Will Waterman)