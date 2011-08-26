(Corrects to show PBIT flat, PBT down 3 pct)

NAIROBI Aug 26 East African Breweries < EABL.NR > posted a flat profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of 12.245 billion shillings ($132 million), while pretax profit fell 3 percent, for the year ended June after absorbing a one-off cost to integrate its acquisition of Tanzania's Serengeti Breweries.

The firm, which is the largest by market value in east Africa and is controlled by Britain's Diageo , said net revenues increased 16 percent to 44.89 billion shillings and that it was maintaining its dividend at 8.75 shillings.

EABL's pretax profit dropped 3 percent to 12.249 billion shillings during the period from 12.569 billion a year earlier.

