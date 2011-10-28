DAR ES SALAAM Oct 28 East African Breweries said on Friday it will launch the delayed sale of its 20 percent stake in rival SABMiller's Tanzanian unit next month.

The public offer of its existing shares in Tanzania Breweries Limited will open on Nov.4, the company said in a statement.

EABL said a full announcement detailing the terms of the public offer and publication of the prospectus would be made public at the launch of the delayed share sale.

The sale, which followed EABL's move to go it alone in east Africa's second-largest economy through the purchase of a controlling stake in Serengeti Breweries, was initially scheduled for Oct. 24 and to run to Nov. 11.

Brokers said EABL was expected to raise 121.5 billion shillings ($67 million) at a price of 2,060 shillings per share.

Tanzania's capital markets regulator approved the share sale on Oct. 17. ($1 = 1815.000 Tanzanian Shillings) (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Erica Billingham)