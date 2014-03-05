COPENHAGEN, March 5 Denmark's East Asiatic Company Ltd. A/S said on Wednesday: * As a natural consequence of the divestment of the Venezuelan food business group CFO Michael Osterlund Madsen will leave EAC end-March 2014. * Michael Osterlund Madsen's responsibilities within finance and reporting will be transferred to Group Finance Director Jesper Dahlsgaard while CEO Niels Henrik Jensen will assume the responsibility for Investor Relations. Source text for Eikon: