COPENHAGEN, April 8 The East Asiatic Company says in a statement on Tuesday: * The divestment of Plumrose Latinoamericana C.A. (Plumrose) has been completed for a total cash consideration of approx. 390 million Danish crowns * It is expected that the Board of Directors on April 9 2014 will decide to pay an extraordinary dividend of 16 crowns per share. Source text for Eikon: