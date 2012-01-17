* Trade body defines best practice for stress-testing
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Jan 17 Europe's top clearing
houses have agreed standards for stress-testing themselves to
address growing concerns that these vital pieces of market
infrastructure might be unable to withstand major markets
shocks.
The European Association of Central Counterparty Clearing
Houses, whose members include the London Stock Exchange,
Deutsche Boerse and LCH.Clearnet, published on
Tuesday a document called "Best Practices for CCP Stress
Testing".
The trade association, known as EACH, said in an emailed
statement: "The document describes the purpose of a CCP's
stress-testing, the kinds of scenarios that should be covered by
the stress tests, actions to be considered based on the results,
participant involvement and related matters."
EACH also backed moves by regulators, led by the Committee
on Payment and Settlement Systems (CPSS), the International
Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the European
Commission, to focus on a possible clearing default.
Clearing houses, known as central counterparties (CCPs), sit
between the parties at either end of a trade, holding collateral
on behalf of their numerous members that can be used to
reimburse individual firms if one member becomes insolvent.
But the sleepy clearing industry is set for a massive
shake-up in the coming years because regulators are set to
introduce rules to force the opaque over-the-counter (OTC)
market to use CCPs.
This is a boost for clearing but the inclusion of OTC
products has raised concerns over the availability of collateral
to underwrite that vast $600 trillion industry, as well as
concerns over the fallibility of the CCPs themselves.
Clearing houses, their trading customers and regulators are
also locked in a debate about who should be the ultimate lender
of last resort in the event that a CCP goes to the wall.
The CCPs' banking clients resent the fact that they are on
the hook if a clearing house gets into trouble despite the fact
that many of the main clearers are parts of larger for-profit
exchange groups.
