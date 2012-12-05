BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
PARIS Dec 5 European aerospace group EADS will hold a shareholders' meeting in mid-January to approve changes in its governance following an ownership shakeup, a French government source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The French and the German governments will each have two representatives on the company's board, the source said.
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 21 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)