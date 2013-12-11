PARIS Dec 11 Airbus parent EADS
pledged to demonstrate a "strong commitment to shareholders'
returns" in future dividends and gave its first medium-term
target that includes its next jetliner, the A350, sending its
shares higher.
The aerospace company said a dividend policy to be outlined
to investors later on Wednesday would "target a sustainable
growth in the dividend within a payout ratio of 30-40 percent".
It reaffirmed a target of a 10 percent operating margin by
2015 before one-off items and excluding the A350, and based on a
euro exchange rate of $1.30.
Including the A350, this target translates into a 7-8
percent margin, it said in a statement.
EADS immediately rose more than 4 percent.