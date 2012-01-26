PARIS Jan 26 Europe's EADS formally named Airbus chief Tom Enders on Thursday as its next chief executive in a long-awaited reshuffle that will also see former central banker Jean-Claude Trichet join the aerospace company's board.

German-born Enders is due to replace France's Louis Gallois as head of Europe's largest aerospace group, while Frenchman Fabrice Bregier will take over Airbus, the world's largest passenger jetmaker ahead of Boeing.

Arnaud Lagardere, son of the company's co-founder and head of media firm Lagardere which owns a core stake, returns as chairman -- a job he once shared under a dual governance system scrapped in 2007 to help unit the company.

The proposed changes will take effect when Gallois steps down at the end of his mandate at the end of May, the company said in a statement after a board meeting.

