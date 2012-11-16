VIENNA Nov 16 Austria may try to cancel its $2
billion deal to buy 15 Eurofighter jets from European aerospace
group EADS if it finds bribes were paid as part of the
agreement.
"It depends on the results of the Justice Ministry's
investigations. It is a possibility and we should then examine
it," defence minister Norbert Darabos told Austrian ORF radio on
Friday.
Authorities said last week they had raided EADS sites in
Austria, Germany and Switzerland as part of investigations into
suspected bribery, money-laundering and fraud in connection with
the 2003 deal.
Austria specified at the time of the tender the supplier
would have to guarantee counter-deals that would pour twice the
value of the jet contract into the local economy through
suppliers, related services or education projects.
Allegations soon surfaced that many of these counter-deals
had no substance and money was flowing instead into the pockets
of politicians including the late right-wing leader Joerg
Haider, civil servants and private companies.
Questions were asked in parliament about the matter as long
ago as 2006, and last year prosecutors began investigations.
"If there is evidence, if there are results of the
investigations that would justify an intervention from us, then
we will do that," Darabos said.
