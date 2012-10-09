BRIEF-KKR to acquire Travelopia from TUI
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 9 The board of Britain's BAE Systems met on Tuesday ahead of a pending deadline in talks over a proposed $45 billion merger with Airbus parent EADS , a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.
The two companies have until 1600 GMT on Wednesday to decide whether to proceed with, or drop, talks on a merger aimed at creating the world's largest defence and aerospace company.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)