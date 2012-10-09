BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
BRUSSELS Oct 9 British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he hoped to meet his French, German and U.S. counterparts to discuss the proposed merger of aerospace groups EADS and BAE Systems, a day before a deadline for the deal.
"We always knew that there was a crunch point this Wednesday and the company has to decide today whether it's going to ask the stock exchange for an extension of time or not," Hammond told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.
"I'm hoping to meet my German, French and indeed my American counterparts during the course of this meeting to talk about this subject," he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.