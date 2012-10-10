BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 10 Britain's business
department said on Wednesday the proposed merger of BAE
and EADS had commercial logic of but only if it met the
interests if all parties.
The department said both firms would continue to be
successful independent companies with a presence in Britain
despite the collapse of the deal.
"BAE Systems and EADS have decided today not to proceed with
the proposed merger. The two companies will remain as successful
independent companies, each with a significant presence in the
UK," it said in a statement.
"The government has always been clear that it could see the
commercial logic of this deal but that it would only ever work
if it met the interests of all the parties involved," it added.