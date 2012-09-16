FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Franco-German aerospace and defense group EADS is prepared to offer Germany a veto right and job guarantees in a bid to gain political approval for a merger with Britain's BAE Systems, Financial Times Germany said, citing industry sources.

Germany would get a right of veto, no shareholder would be allowed to control a stake greater than 15 percent and the majority on the managing board and the board of directors would need to be citizens of the European Union, the paper said in an advance copy of its Monday edition.

EADS is also prepared to provide wide-ranging guarantees for jobs and production sites in Germany, FTD said.

A spokesman for EADS declined to comment on Sunday.

EADS is lobbying various governments to form the world's biggest aerospace company.

Currently France has a special veto right over the use of certain ballistics technology in EADS, which manufactures part of France's nuclear deterrent.

Separately, Reuters reported on Sunday that BAE Systems is prepared to ring-fence projects such as the Trident nuclear submarine program to calm growing fears over the impact on security and employment of its planned merger with EADS.

The two companies face political obstacles to the proposed 30 billion pound ($49 billion) deal, which is being driven largely by the need of U.S. and European defense firms to offset the impact of shrinking national military budgets.