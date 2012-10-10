FRANKFURT Oct 10 German automotive group Daimler remains in talks with the German government to lower its stake in European aerospace group EADS by selling a 7.5 percent holding to state-owned development bank KfW.

"We still aim to further reduce our stake in EADS this year," said a Daimler spokesman on Wednesday.

Earlier EADS and BAE Systems called off the world's largest defence and aviation merger, with sources close to the talks blaming Germany for wrecking the $45 billion deal.