BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
PARIS Oct 9 EADS rejected a German news agency report that merger talks with BAE Systems had collapsed and confirmed progress between Britain and France over the deal.
"We are surprised to see the reports from Berlin. Only this morning, we have received the information that France and the UK have made significant progress on the issue that was blocking the negotiations for the last few days," an EADS spokesman said in an emailed statement.
"The two companies will discuss the situation and possible steps forward this afternoon."
Shares in EADS rose sharply on the report by German news agency DPA and fell back after the EADS statement.
BAE declined comment.
Reuters reported earlier that Britain and France had made progress in talks over a possible cap on state shareholdings in any merger between EADS and BAE Systems, but that any deal must overcome possible opposition from Germany.
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.