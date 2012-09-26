BERLIN, Sept 26 A briefing to a German parliamentary committee by EADS chief Tom Enders has raised fresh questions about the firm's planned merger with BAE Systems, including over the valuation of the golden share, a committee member said.

Kerstin Andreae, a Greens lawmaker on parliament's economy committee, told reporters on Wednesday that government representatives had made clear to Enders it was not merely a question of how but whether the planned merger should go ahead.

"More questions were left open than answered. There are disagreements between the government and Tom Enders on the question of the valuation of the golden share which could not be cleared up," Andreae said after the briefing by Enders.