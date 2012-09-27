NICOSIA, Sept 27 German Defence Minister Thomas
de Maiziere said on Thursday he believed more time would be
needed beyond an Oct. 10 deadline to discuss a proposed merger
between EADS and BAE Systems to create an
aerospace and defence giant.
"Perhaps we need more time. It depends on the answers for
our questions and so I think we need more time," de Maiziere
told reporters in Nicosia, where he held talks on the merger
with his French and British counterparts on Wednesday evening,
on the sidelines of a European Union defence ministers' meeting.
Describing the discussions as "constructive", he said: "This
is a complex situation, there are a lot of questions and
conditions, nothing has (been) decided yet."