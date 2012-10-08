LONDON Oct 8 France's stake in the proposed
EADS and BAE Group must be in the single
digits if the deal is to go ahead, UK defence secretary Philip
Hammond told BBC television on Monday.
"Our position is that they will have to make a considerable
reduction in their stake," he said in an interview. "It has to
be below a certain level, putting them on a par with big
institutional investors who will also own significant
single-digit percentage stakes in the merged group."
France has a 15 percent stake in EADS and under current
arrangements could buy out industrial partner Lagardere, the
French media firm which wants to sell its 7.5 percent stake.
Hammond added that there was no chance of the merger being
completed by a deadline of 1600 GMT on Wednesday and that it
would be up to the companies to ask for an extension.