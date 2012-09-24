* Germany says EADS undervalued in merger plan
* Berlin says "golden share" does not guard against takeover
* Cameron seeks to protect UK interests
* WTO dispute adds potential complication
By Gernot Heller and Rhys Jones
BERLIN/LONDON, Sept 24 Germany has deep
reservations about proposals to merge Airbus parent EADS
and Britain's BAE Systems, an official
document showed, as the British parliament began an inquiry into
the planned European defence and aerospace giant.
Underlining the complex domestic and international politics
surrounding the proposed deal, British Prime Minister David
Cameron has also contacted the leaders of France and Germany,
seeking to safeguard UK interests should it go ahead.
The $45 billion merger would be the biggest shake up of
Europe's defence and aerospace industry in a decade and touches
on the sensitive issues of safeguarding jobs and military
relations with Washington.
Berlin's worries, revealed in an economy ministry document
obtained by Reuters on Monday, include doubts about whether the
combined group would be safe from takeovers and could guarantee
jobs when even Germany is being hit by the euro zone crisis.
The document marks the latest sign that the planned merger
between EADS, which is strong in civilian aviation, and the
British defence group could run into trouble due to
disagreement between Paris and Berlin over the degree of
government say in the future company.
EADS, which is controlled by a group of French and German
public and industrial interests, has warned it would walk away
from the deal with BAE that was publicly proposed earlier this
month if the new group were to suffer excessive state meddling.
"A key point of the discussions with EADS is the question of
take-over protection," said the document, which is addressed to
a German parliamentary committee investigating the plan.
EADS and BAE have said they will offer the governments of
France, Germany and Britain a "golden share" in the new company,
which sources say is aimed at preventing a hostile takeover.
"France and Germany agree the 'special share' offered by the
company does not offer a complete guarantee, as this can
possibly be challenged by European law. Possibilities for
achieving an effective take-over protection are under discussion
but will be difficult to defend legally," the document said.
Golden share arrangements can and have been challenged
within the European Union. In 2003 the European Court of Justice
ordered the British government to give up its golden share in
airport operator BAA, for example.
Three years later Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial
bought BAA, which owns London Heathrow and several
other British airports, for 10.3 billion pounds.
EADS and BAE together employ tens of thousands of workers
across Britain and continental Europe. The plan dominated a
meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande on Saturday, but the pair failed to reach any
common decisions. They are, however, striving for a joint
position, the document said.
It said guarantees provided on future location of factories
were not reliable, underscoring fears about possible job losses
if the plan goes ahead. EADS has about 50,000 employees in
Germany across 29 sites.
RATIO UNHAPPINESS
German carmaker Daimler, French media firm
Lagardere and the French state all hold substantial
direct stakes in EADS.
The document showed Berlin is unhappy with plans to value
EADS at 60 percent of the combined company. Sources have also
told Reuters that Daimler feels the deal undervalues EADS.
The paper said the 60-40 ratio "does not correctly reflect
the actual value which is closer to 70 to 30".
Based on recent share prices, the ratio would have been
nearer 50-50 in 2010 but in the last few months, BAE's share of
the overall market capitalisation has fallen below the 40
percent mark.
Berlin has no direct stake in EADS, but had planned to
acquire part of Daimler's holding through state development bank
KfW. The acquisition plan has been "significantly complicated
and delayed" by the proposed merger, the government paper noted.
EADS CEO Tom Enders will appear before German parliament on
Wednesday morning to put forward the case for a combination with
BAE Systems and answer politicians' questions, German paper Die
Welt said in an advance copy of a story to be published on
Tuesday.
EADS and BAE have until Oct. 10 under UK takeover rules to
set out detailed plans for the merger, although there is
speculation they may seek an extension.
In London, a spokesman for Cameron said the British leader
had spoken to Merkel on Friday and Hollande on Monday about the
issue. BAE employs 35,000 people in Britain, while EADS has
about 15,000 employees in the country.
"Given the nature of the companies' activities the
government will clearly have some involvement and we need to
ensure that the UK's public interest is properly protected," the
spokesman said. "We are talking to the companies to ensure that
that is the case."
BAE, which also has 40,000 staff in the United States, has a
Special Security Arrangement with the Pentagon that allows it to
work as a subcontractor on classified contracts.
BRITISH INQUIRY
Britain's cross-party parliamentary defence committee
launched an inquiry on Monday into the possible merger.
The influential committee said it would take evidence in
October and November to establish the impact any merger would
have on the protection of British sovereign capabilities,
defence exports, Britain's relationship with the United States
and European allies, and jobs and trade.
The two companies' manufacturing sites in Britain include
BAE's shipyards in Scotland and EADS' Airbus wing factory in
north Wales.
"BAE are leading talks with the British government but EADS
are very much involved - they (the government) are seeking
assurances on jobs from the Airbus side as much as the BAE
side," said a source close to BAE.
Potentially adding to the complications, the EU and
Washington have traded allegations for years in a dispute over
state aid to EADS and U.S. group Boeing.
In Geneva, the United States said it had complied with a
ruling ordering it to withdraw unfair subsidies to Boeing as
tit-for-tat exchanges flared up in the world's largest trade
dispute.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) found in March that the
U.S. planemaker had received billions of dollars in unfair aid,
following an earlier ruling against European support to Airbus.
Washington has targeted government loans to Airbus, which it
says helped the European planemaker compete unfairly to replace
Boeing as the world's largest commercial jetmaker. The EU says
Boeing is unfairly assisted by government research deals and
other federal and local measures.