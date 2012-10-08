LONDON Oct 8 Investors in EADS and BAE Systems
are increasingly frustrated at the political wrangling over
their proposed, $45-billion merger, concerned they are being
frozen out of the decision-making and are unable to run their
numbers.
Since news leaked out about talks between EADS and
BAE last month, fund managers say they have been given
very little information about the merger and are still
scratching their heads as to its value.
"With the cost savings, they've not come out and said it'll
be a billion or half a billion. That's where I can't sit down
and run my spreadsheet and say whether that's really good
value," said a fund manager from one of BAE's top shareholders.
"If they want backing for this, they're going to have to
give us more detail."
EADS and BAE have been discussing a merger that would help
insulate EADS from the ups and downs of the aerospace cycle and
give BAE investors a more diverse business as governments around
the world cut their defence budgets.
Negotiations have been held up by the French, German and
British governments wrangling over the extent of their influence
in the new company. Under British takeover rules, EADS and BAE
have until close of business on Wednesday to make enough
progress to warrant extending the talks.
DIFFERENT GOALS
While the smoothing of business cycles might make sense from
a corporate strategy point of view, investors have put money in
the stocks for other reasons that may now become obsolete.
BAE, with its long-term contracts and cash flow, has been a
healthy dividend stock, paying out just over half its net income
and giving a dividend yield of 5.9 percent based on 2011 profit.
EADS pays out just over a third and has a dividend yield of
2.2 percent, but it has been a profitable growth stock with its
shares up 39 percent in the year before news of the talks came
out on Sept. 12. BAE stock was up just over 20 percent.
"If this merger were to happen, they would have to have a
sustainable dividend policy of a yield of 4-4.5 percent - which
would be a big increase for EADS - because without that you're
probably not going to take any of the UK shareholders with you,"
said one of BAE's top 30 investors, who asked not to be named.
While some fret about the dividend, others focus on growth.
EADS is benefiting from an upswing in civil aerospace thanks to
growth in emerging markets and a push for more fuel-efficient
aircraft; BAE, on the other hand, is suffering from cuts in
defence budgets among its government customers.
According to Starmine, which weights analysts' forecasts
depending on their past accuracy, EADS should book revenues of
54.5 billion euros this year, up 11 percent from 2011, with net
profit rising about 48 percent to 1.5 billion.
BAE revenues, on the other hand, are seen flat at 19 billion
pounds with net profit up about 5 percent to 1.3 billion pounds.
EADS shares trade at a forward price to earnings ratio of
10.79 times while, on a similar basis, BAE trades at a p/e of
8.11.
"At the moment, EADS has a lot of potential but is not an
easy company to manage. It has a lot of civil aerospace projects
in the pipeline that are very complex and will take a lot of
management time," said Barry Norris, chief investment officer at
Argonaut Capital Partners, one of EADS' top 40 investors.
"To add this extra layer of complexity by merging two
defence businesses is something that EADS just doesn't need."