PARIS Oct 10 Talks over a merger between EADS
and BAE Systems were blocked on Wednesday a few hours ahead of a
deadline and only intervention by the French, German and British
leaders could break the deadlock, sources familiar with the
negotiations said.
EADS and BAE have until 1600 GMT on
Wednesday to ask for an extension to their talks to create the
world's biggest arms and aerospace group and can only do so if
there has been significant progress in negotiations.
One source said that the deadlock would only be broken if
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois
Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron signalled
their approval for more talks.
"Things remain blocked. There has been no movement since
last night" the source said.
Britain and France have made several steps to agree broad
terms of the merger proposal, but Merkel is still opposed to the
deal, several sources involved in the talks have said.
It was not clear whether Cameron, Hollande and Merkel had
been in touch over the deal. Cameron was speaking at his party's
conference in the British city of Birmingham on Wednesday
morning.
If there is a breakthrough, BAE will probably ask for the
maximum extension of 28 days for the talks, in order to clear a
logjam between the three governments which are divided over
state shareholdings in the merged company.
With no intervention, the companies were likely to announce
that they will not seek an extension, effectively calling the
merger talks to a halt, at least for the foreseeable future.