BERLIN, Sept 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday she will discuss the planned merger between
Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus-owner EADS
with French President Francois Hollande when they meet on
Saturday.
"The various checks are being carried out on the BAE/EADS
merger at the moment by all governments and it will certainly be
discussed by us as well, but the experts are of course working
together on it permanently," she told a news conference.
Merkel, defining her relationship with France's new
Socialist leader as a "trusting" one, said they would "seek
solutions that are good for all of Europe".