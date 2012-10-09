BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
PARIS/BERLIN Oct 9 Merger talks between EADS and BAE Systems have hit a new obstacle over Germany's reluctance to endorse an Anglo-French scheme for handling state shareholdings, several sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
"Tonight, it is blocked," one source said, asking not to be named.
The German government declined comment.
EADS was not immediately available for comment.
The two companies are now considered unlikely to issue a statement before Wednesday's market opening on whether they plan to seek an extension to a deadline which expires at 1600 GMT, the sources said.
A statement could be issued later in the day, two sources said.
Earlier, Britain and France had reported progress on efforts to resolve conflicts over state shareholdings and Britain said the companies would issue an early Wednesday statement.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.