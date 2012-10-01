BERLIN Oct 1 Talks on creating a European
aerospace and defence giant through a merger of Airbus parent
EADS and Britain's BAE Systems are at risk of
failing due to the divergent stances of the governments
involved, three German sources said on Monday.
One of the sources, who is privy to the negotiations, said
the chances of the German, French and British governments
reaching agreement on the terms of the deal were now seen as
smaller than the chances of it falling apart.
The sources said a successful deal hinged on three-way
agreement on the role of the governments in a combined company,
but said a tentative plan for the German and French states to
each hold 9 percent of the new group was unlikely to be
acceptable to the British.
"You could hardly sell this in Britain," a second source
said, adding: "Then we won't get a deal."