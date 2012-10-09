PARIS Oct 9 EADS is considering taking
legal action after a series of media reports about the progress
of negotiations with BAE Systems affected its share
price, a source familiar with EADS thinking said on Tuesday.
"EADS is seriously contemplating filing a complaint for
stock market manipulation following the observation of multiple
leaks and false rumours," the source said.
An EADS spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
On both Friday and Tuesday, the aerospace group denied
media reports that the talks had collapsed. Both the reports and
denials caused movements in its shares.
On Tuesday, EADS shares closed down 0.6 percent after rising
sharply on the latest report of talks failing.
Several investors have criticised the merger proposal,
leading to falls in EADS shares when details of the talks were
leaked and gains when the talks seemed to encounter problems.
EADS and BAE have said they are unable to give investors full
details of the plan yet for regulatory reasons.
EADS is listed in Paris where the legal system allows
plaintiffs to launch lawsuits against unknown persons before the
defendants can be identified, prompting an investigation.
The practice is not uncommon in major French corporate sagas
and is often seen as a sign of heightened tensions or
speculation.
