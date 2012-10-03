LONDON Oct 3 The UK Shareholders' Association
said on Wednesday it had written to the chairman of BAE Systems
and the UK Takeover Panel to insist those who own
shares in the British defence company via nominee accounts be
allowed to vote on a mooted $45 billion merger with Airbus
parent EADS.
"The outcome could be decided by holders of less than 15
percent of the shares, because as many as 86.5 percent of the
shares are held in nominee accounts, a substantial number of
which will be for private individuals," the UKSA said.
It said in letters this week to BAE Chairman Dick Olver and
Sir Peter Mason, the company's senior independent director, it
had described the situation where such shareholders hold no vote
on such matters as "shocking, utterly reprehensible and no less
than a scandal".